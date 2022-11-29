Toy swap shop aims to reduce waste in Jersey
A toy swap shop is due to be held in a bid to reduce waste and cut down on carbon emissions in Jersey.
Islanders have been invited to swap toys and fancy dress items in exchange for tokens which can then be used to choose a new toy at St Paul's Centre.
Items can be dropped at the Maritime House, St Brelade, and St John's parish halls from 28 November to 7 December.
Sustainability and Climate Change Engagement Manager Jane Burns said it was a "toy amnesty".
She added: "Passing on toys keeps existing materials in use, cuts back on the carbon emissions from producing new ones and transporting them to the Island, and reduces waste.
"Most toys enjoyed in Jersey are manufactured on the other side of the world and consumer decisions made here in the Island make an impact on global emissions."
Ms Burns said the swap would "keep existing toys in circulation for longer, to be loved again by a new owner".
The toy swap shop event will take place at St Paul's Centre on Saturday 10 December from 11 to 14:00 GMT.
Children with sensory issues are invited to attend between 10:30 and 11:00 GMT.
