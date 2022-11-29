Jersey's future midwives to be trained by Scottish university
- Published
Jersey's health bosses have teamed up with a university in Scotland to train the island's future nurses and midwives.
The education centre for Health and Community Services has partnered with Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Edinburgh.
The university won the tender to provide health and social care higher education.
The government said it would "grow the workforce" through "virtual" learning.
Training was previously delivered by the University of Chester.
The new partnership, in place until 2028, would benefit both pre-registration students and qualified nurses, midwives and health professionals looking to "develop", the government said.
RGU is already the main provider of nursing, midwifery and paramedic practice education in the northeast of Scotland.
'Home-grown talent'
Dr Hazel McWhinnie, head of nursing, midwifery and allied health professional education at Health and Community Services said: "We want our home-grown talent to benefit from the best on-island education coupled with the experience of a great external partner."
Rose Naylor, Jersey's Chief Nurse, said she was "impressed" by the work of the university.
Deputy Karen Wilson, Minister for Health and Community Services, said Jersey's "home-grown" workforce was of the utmost importance.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.