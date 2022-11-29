Jersey utility companies to support work on new hedgerows
- Published
Three utility companies will work together to plant and maintain an extra five miles of hedgerows to support a National Trust for Jersey scheme.
The Green Grid partnership will enhance the existing grid of 26.5 miles of hedgerows which will help the wildlife, landscape and natural resources.
Volunteers from JT, Jersey Electricity and Jersey Water will work together on the hedgerows around St John.
Financial support has been provided by the Countryside Enhancement Scheme.
Charles Alluto, chief executive of the National Trust for Jersey, said: "The Green Grid project provides natural corridors for wildlife, enhancing biodiversity and helping to trap carbon.
"It's such an important project for the island's environment and we are so grateful for the support of these large island employers and are looking forward to working with their teams over the winter."
The partnership is due to last for a year, but it is hoped as more land becomes available for planting the project will continue for as long as needed.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.