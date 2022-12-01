Jersey police launch Christmas anti-drink drive campaign
Extra patrols and roadside checks will take place throughout December as part of an anti-drink drive campaign.
The States of Jersey Police has launched its Christmas campaign to raise "awareness of the dangers and consequences of drink-driving".
The force said 55 drivers had been prosecuted for the offence in 2022, with more than 30 cases "still under investigation".
Insp Callum O'Connor said drink driving was "just not worth the risk".
The Roads Policing lead said: "Drink driving can have a devastating impact on lives and the festive period is the opportune time to get this message out.
"Think how being caught drink driving could affect your life; driving to work, childcare arrangements or the school run, socialising and family visits."
The police advised islanders to "plan ahead" when arranging a night out, such as ordering a taxi or organising a lift with a designated driver.
"The impact of losing your licence is enormous, not only would you face a heavy fine, but worse still, you could injure or kill yourself or someone else," Mr O'Connor said.
"It's never OK to drink and drive, it's just not worth the risk."
