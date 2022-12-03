Bishop of Salisbury visits Channel Islands
- Published
The Bishop of Salisbury has made his first official visit to the Channel Islands since the islands' deaneries were attached to the Diocese.
Rt Revd Stephen Lake visited Town Church in St Helier in the heart of Jersey on Saturday.
He was presented with the Jersey crosier, a staff which symbolises the governing office of a bishop.
Rt Revd Lake said it felt "just right" to visit the islands in the run-up to Christmas.
He said: "It felt just right to be here, and Jersey being the first of the Bailiwicks to come into this new relationship, it felt right to come here, but also because of the time of year that we're in, it's advent, it's a new Christian year, it's preparing for Christmas, so that just felt like a moment of renewal, and that's why I'm here today."
Rt Revd Lake said during his short 24-hour trip to Jersey, he would be attending a local carol service, before meeting the Bailiff, clergy, Dean and Vice Dean - to talk about "how this relationship will work".
The bishop said he thought visiting the islands in person was important.
He added: "This is all about relationship. Everything that we believe about the gospels is Jesus in relationship with real people, and so making that real is something that I'm really wanting to do.
"Clearly, it means that you've got to meet in person, we've got that opportunity again, and bishops Andrew and Karen, my suffragans, they'll be coming over in the new year too."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.