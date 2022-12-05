Animal welfare food labelling proposed in Jersey
Ministers have proposed a new law focusing on what information should be on supermarket food.
The law proposed labelling meat with information detailing if the animals' welfare had been looked after properly.
The Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel questioned if the government would ban the importation of certain products.
Deputy Steve Luce asked if it would ban the importation of chlorinated meats under the Draft Food Law.
He said: "We're very much obliged to maintaining exactly the same rules as the UK and where the UK have signed up to a free trade agreement with four weeks of other countries like the USA, American products will come into the UK under the free trade agreement.
"Those products can then come to Jersey because our borders are open with the UK and there's not very much we can do about that."
Government officers said the island would not be in a position to ban products, but could instead clearly label the product with 'low welfare' stickers instead.
