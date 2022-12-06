Cost of living event offers support to Jersey residents
Islanders will be offered advice on managing the cost of living crisis at an event being held in Jersey.
The government said its Closer to Home initiative would provide guidance to those experiencing financial difficulties in the current economic climate.
More than 20 organisations including Citizens Advice and Jersey Electricity will provide advice to residents.
Minister for Social Security Elaine Millar encouraged people to attend.
"It is important that we continue to provide the Closer to Home service and give Islanders the ease of accessing the services they may benefit from all-in-one place," she said.
"The cost of living is affecting so many, and this event will support those Islanders that need support the most, by enabling them to speak to key organisations that can help."
The event will be held at the Salvation Army on Minden Place from 15:00 to 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
