Jersey man sentenced to 17 years for attempted murder
A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years for attempted murder.
Paul Anthony Hadikin denied stabbing a man outside a St Helier bar following an altercation in December 2021, but a jury found him guilty in July.
The police said the victim was left in critical condition following the attack and required "numerous operations and ongoing treatment".
Det Con Lynn Lang, who was in charge of the investigation, said it was a "deliberate act of revenge".
She said Mr Hadikin went home from the pub to collect a knife before returning to harm his victim following a confrontation that "left him feeling angry and humiliated".
"We hope that the sentence handed down today provides the victim with some closure from what must have been a frightening experience that continues to impact his life," Det Con Lang said.
