Bluefin tuna tagged for marine research in Jersey
Experts have tagged seven more bluefin tuna in Jersey as part of a project to understand their movement and behaviour.
The project is in its second year and 14 bluefin tunas, which are a protected species in the island, have been tagged overall.
The government said the tags would be collected by Marine Resources after one or two years.
Alex Plaster said four of the seven original tags had been retrieved.
The Marine Science and Research officer said: "These fish are travelling incredible distances and with this satellite data we can calculate the migration route of the animal."
Data collected by the Marine Resources and analysed by the University of Exeter found bluefin tuna used Jersey waters for feeding, were not all spawning in the area and were arriving from "further south", such as the Mediterranean and the Bay of Biscay.
"The data we receive from the satellite tags tells us crucial information to manage this resource such as how long they are in our waters for and what they are doing here," Mr Plaster said.
The full findings are set to be published in a report in 2023.
