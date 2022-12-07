Jersey health officials issue advice after rise in scarlet fever cases
Jersey health officials have urged islanders to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of an illness linked to the bacterial infection strep A.
It follows the deaths of nine children in the UK due to complications from strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, since September.
Deaths from the illness, which mainly affects children, are considered rare.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of Public Health, said the bacteria that causes it is circulating in Jersey.
He said early detection of scarlet fever and treatment with antibiotics was key to reducing the risk of complications.
Potential symptoms include:
- a sore throat
- headache
- fever (38C or more)
- a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel
- a red face, but pale around the mouth and a white or red tongue
Dr Ivan Muscat, the government's deputy medical officer, said parents should seek advice from their GP if their children have symptoms.
"Your GP will determine if symptoms are likely to be due to viral infection - in which case antibiotics are not needed - or scarlet fever in which case antibiotics are definitely needed," he said.
"The simple antibiotics that are used will quickly clear symptoms and stop the child from being contagious within 24 hours."
Dr Muscut said children who recently had flu or chickenpox were at greater risk of severe infection.
He encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated against flu.
