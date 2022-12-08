Jersey mental health services should be prioritised, patients say
- Published
Improving the experience of patients who use mental health services in Jersey should be made a priority, a care watchdog says.
Jersey Care Commission (JCC) made the recommendation after the first study of the quality of health and care services from the perspective of patients.
Of more than 1,300 patients most said they were satisfied with their care.
Island care bosses say the mental health crisis and assessment team has now been strengthened.
The commission identified key areas of improvement from four categories available to islanders.
It focused on urgent and emergency care, hospital inpatient, maternity services and community mental health services.
Results showed 66% of people who needed mental health care reported a positive experience.
'Significant difference'
This compares with 85% of respondents reporting a positive experience with urgent and emergency care services, 83% reporting a positive experience as a hospital inpatient and 79% of recent mothers reporting the same after using maternity services.
The commission said the results were encouraging but there was a "significant difference" in patient satisfaction levels across the services.
It concluded there was a need to focus on improving patients' overall experience of community mental health services.
Just over half the respondents told the commission they knew who to contact in a crisis.
However, the commission said providing patients with adequate information should be "prioritised".
Among other findings, JCC said clearer communication was needed in maternity services, better food options made available in urgent and emergency care and patients should be more involved in decision-making.
'Redesigned and strengthened'
Short waiting times, staff showing respect and dignity and involvement of family members were among the positive descriptions.
Becky Sherrington, JCC's chief inspector, said listening to the voice of patients was a priority.
"If people routinely have poor experiences, something is not working, and change is needed," she said.
"However, without feedback from the users of the services, providers are blind to where improvement is required."
Andy Weir, director of mental health and adult social care at Health and Community Services in Jersey, said feedback from the survey was consistent with feedback it got from patients earlier in the year.
"As a result, as part of the redesign of community mental health services, we have redesigned and strengthened the crisis and assessment team," he said.
"The new team became operational from November of this year.
"Other changes - such as the implementation of the Care and Recovery Framework with a clear care plan for all service users - will ensure service users and carers are clearer about who to contact in a crisis, and what to expect as a result.
"This is a priority area of improvement for us, and we will be monitoring this throughout next year."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.