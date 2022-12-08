Jersey has 100 pupil wellbeing support workers in schools
- Published
One-hundred staff now support the emotional wellbeing of pupils in primary and secondary schools in Jersey.The emotional literacy support assistants (ELSAs) provide individual and group sessions for students.They help with emotional literacy, mental health, social skills, and emotional wellbeing. This could include students with special educational needs or disabilities, or students who are experiencing bereavement or other challenges.