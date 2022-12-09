Search resuming after Jersey fishing boat sinking
- Published
A search for three missing fishermen is resuming after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Jersey.
The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II are missing after it collided with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05:30 GMT on Thursday.
Co-ordinators say the RNLI and the Channel Islands Air Search plane will be involved.
Local fishermen have also offered to assist in the search.
The decision to resume the search was made after reviewing the footage from an uncrewed search vehicle that was used to examine the fishing boat that sank in about 131ft (40m) of water.
The captain of the fishing vessel was named as experienced and respected fisherman Michael Michieli, the owner of L'Ecume II.
Condor Ferries confirmed its freight ship Commodore Goodwill had been involved in a collision with a fishing boat.
The company said it would fully comply with any investigations into the incident.
The vessel, which was carrying five passengers and 24 crew, was sailing from Guernsey to Jersey when the incident occurred.
Commercial shipping has been rerouted to the east of Jersey.
Freight truck driver Richard Henry was a passenger on the Goodwill and said he felt a bang and the ferry moved.
"I heard five big long blasts on the horn and then literally not a minute later we felt a big thud from the boat collision," he said.
"The captain was on it straight away saying 'This is not a drill, all crew to boats'."
