Five confirmed dead in Jersey explosion
- Published
Five people are now confirmed dead in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey, with four residents still unaccounted for, say police.
States of Jersey Police said the operation at St Helier continued as a search and recovery effort.
"The number of islanders confirmed to have been killed in the blast is now five," Chief of Police Robin Smith said.
He added there were still a number of residents unaccounted for.
Mr Smith described earlier how there had been a "meticulous and painstaking search of the debris following the explosion, to start carefully identifying bodies when and if we find them".
He told a press conference: "That will take time. We are not going to be here for days we are likely to be here for weeks."
It is understood there were nine known residents in the block before the blast in the three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Saturday at about 04:00 GMT.
However, details on visitors remain unknown.