Maritime community torn apart by Jersey tragedies
- Published
Jersey's maritime community has been "torn apart" by the tragic loss of three fishermen, a colleague has said.
Skipper of L'Encume II, Michael Michieli and crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat have been missing since they were involved in a crash with the Commodore Goodwill ferry on Thursday.
Two bodies have been brought to shore.
Chris Le Masurier said "I just can't get it out of my head", referring to the loss of his colleagues and those who died in the Haut du Mont explosion.
He spoke at St Helier harbour, where he and Nathan Ollivier of Normandy Trader had laid an anchor wreath among the floral tributes.
Mr Masurier, from the Jersey Oyster Company, added: "We are a small community, we are a maritime community and my heart goes out to the families that have been affected by both the tragedies in the last week."
Referring to Mr Michieli as "Mick", Mr Masurier described him as a "gentleman", always friendly and "someone you could count on".
"If we were down here preparing our boat for sea, if he was preparing his boats and nets for sea, he was always friendly, he'd come across for a coffee and a chat," he said.
"Just having him around and his knowledge and his advice and everything - he'll be sadly missed."
He added: "We reflect on a daily basis, our boats are moored next to where Mick used to moor. We've just come from Granville in France and that's where he unloaded.
"The respect that he had for his crew, that his family had for his crew as well. Yes, it's torn everybody apart."
A search and recovery operation is ongoing, with specialist equipment being used to inspect the vessel.
A ninth person has been confirmed dead following an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey, police have said.
A vigil was held on Wednesday and people have been leaving floral tributes and signing books of condolence.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.