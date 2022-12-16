Jersey could produce more electricity this winter
- Published
Jersey Electricity (JE) will produce electricity on-island if needed this winter amid energy shortages in Europe.
The company said it would generate electricity from La Collette power station for a limited period to reduce that drawn from its submarine cables connected to France.
JE normally imports 95% of its annual required electricity.
CEO Chris Ambler said Europe was in an "energy crisis catalysed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine".
The company said it anticipated the power station might be used over a three-month period from December to February depending on the severity of shortages.
Mr Ambler said as part of the Channel Islands Energy Grid's (CIEG) trading arrangements with EDF, Jersey was able to reduce its importation and generate locally.
He said the move would be temporary, if required, and would have "no impact" on the island's longer term decarbonisation plans.
Mr Ambler added: 'Whilst we are playing our part in supporting France by reducing the island's demand on the French network, JE will be compensated for its cost of generation and any surplus returns will help keep costs of La Collette as low as possible."
'We would like to reassure islanders that Jersey's low carbon energy supply through EDF remains secure and we do not anticipate a shortfall in energy supply over the coming winter.
"That said we always encourage our customers to conserve energy where possible."
Guernsey Electricity, which is supplied via the same undersea cable network, announced in October it was looking at more local generation amid the pressures on supply.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.