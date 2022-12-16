King sends condolences to Jersey after two tragedies
The King has sent his deepest condolences to the people of Jersey and to those who lost loved ones in the two recent tragedies.
Nine people have been found at the flat explosion site in St Helier and two fishermen have been brought back to land from a sunken fishing vessel.
Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor received the message on behalf of His Majesty and the Queen Consort.
It said they had been "dreadfully shocked and saddened" by the news.
'Heart-breaking events'
The message said: "My wife and I have been so dreadfully shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedies in St Helier and at sea off St Ouen's Bay.
"At this time of great sorrow and grief, my deepest possible sympathy and condolences go to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones, and to all islanders who have been affected by these heart-breaking events."
King Charles III said the island's "immeasurable sense of loss and anguish is very keenly felt and, in the days ahead, the people of the Bailiwick of Jersey will remain in my thoughts".
