School closes day early due to burst water pipe
- Published
A school in Jersey has closed one day early before the Christmas break due to a broken water pipe.
Beaulieu Convent primary and secondary school said its water had been switched off and it was unable to open for health and safety issues.
Students who arrived at school will be met by staff and a "safe return home" will be organised, the school said.
Headmaster Chris Beirne said a "major water pipe" burst overnight but Jersey Water was on site to fix the issue.
In a letter to parents, the school said the "circumstances are beyond our control".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.