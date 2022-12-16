Government offers advice to parents after Jersey tragedies
Parents and carers have been told to listen, be honest and remind their children "they are safe" after Jersey was hit by two tragedies.
A total of 12 islanders have lost their lives in the past week, nine in a flat explosion in St Helier and three fishermen in a collision at sea.
The government has written to families to give advice on how best to talk to children about the news.
Educational psychologist Tes Gilani has been working with the island's schools.
She said speaking to children could help put their fears into perspective.
"The most important thing is children will want to feel reassured that they are safe and in that sense parents are such a protective factor; parents and carers and extended family and friends and neighbours," she said.
"School is a huge protective factor as well, nurturing, trusting - and that's also really important too."
