Vaccination centre reopens to islanders
The vaccination centre is set to reopen after road closures cut off access to the area.
Fort Regent was closed due to the explosion at the block of flats in St Helier on Saturday.
Islanders aged 50 and over, carers and vulnerable people will be able to book in for appointments from Tuesday 20 December.
The government reported Covid cases had risen to 815 since 7 December, including the deaths of two islanders.
It asked islanders to do a lateral flow test before visiting vulnerable people and to wear a mask in health and care settings.
