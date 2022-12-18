Female boxing champion inspires Jersey children
- Published
Scotland's first female boxing world champion has visited Jersey to inspire the next generation of boxers.
Hannah Rankin won the title in a knockout win in June 2019 and headlined a major bout in her homeland of Glasgow in May 2022.
She ran a boxing class at a gym in Jersey and said it was "amazing" to see so many young people there on Thursday.
"Hopefully I inspired them and they really enjoyed the class. It was really good fun," she said.
Ms Rankin said the sport benefited the mind and body.
She said: "I think boxing is having a really positive resurgence at the moment and I think people can really see the benefits to people's physical and mental health.
"It doesn't matter where you or what you started in or whatever your background is, you can go onto achieve great things, you just have to believe in yourself and get great people around you."
