Samaritans Jersey hopes to offer 24/7 service with more volunteers
A charity is looking for volunteers so it can support people 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Samaritans Jersey provides emotional support to those in distress and hopes more people will put themselves forward to keep its helpline open longer.
It said the time between Christmas and New Year could be very lonely for some islanders.
Branch director Alison Farley said in an ideal world, the Jersey branch would be open 24 hours a day.
She said: "You need to be prepared to give your time, we're not councillors... what we offer is slightly different, we offer active listening, we listen to people we don't offer advice we don't tell them what to do.
"The training is extensive it goes on in one way or shape for about a year.
"It doesn't take a year before you're on the ground volunteering but it does take about a year from start to finish to do the training, you're always well supported and it's a great thing to do."
'Very rewarding'
Ms Farley said some islanders would call the helpline to have someone to speak to during the festive period.
She said: "A lot of people feel compelled to be having a lovely time seeing different people doing lots of things, and that's not the case for everybody - for some people it's a very quiet, lonely time.
"For some people who call us, we'll be the only voice they hear that day... we will get calls from people who don't have anybody else to talk to."
Ms Farley said working for the charity was worth the work.
"There are challenges along the way, but it is very rewarding, we have a real sense of community here within the branch, everybody supports everybody else," she said.
"There's something really great about being part of that."
The Samaritans will hold volunteering events in January 2023.
