Jersey's mental health unit upgrade delayed again
The refurbishment of Jersey's mental health unit has been delayed again with an £800,000 overspend also expected.
A full reopening of inpatient mental health facility Clinique Pinel is now estimated to take place in August 2023.
The project, which had originally been due for completion in January 2022, is expected to cost more than £8m, around £700,000 over budget.
Jersey's director of mental health said "several issues", including one related to fire safety, had led to the delay.
It is the third time the project on the St Saviour Hospital complex has been pushed back.
'Several issues'
The project will create 26 en-suite bedrooms, a place of safety on the ground floor, eight "overspill" bedrooms and a tribunal suite and training facility on the first floor.
Andy Weir, director of mental health and adult social care, said the work had taken "significantly longer than expected" due to "several issues".
He said some of these had only been identified after the project had begun.
He said a further issue related to fire safety on the first floor of the building.
To resolve this, the completion date has been "pushed back again" Mr Weir said.
He added: "Although it is disappointing that the move-in date has been again delayed, these further works are clearly essential as the safety of patients and staff is paramount."
