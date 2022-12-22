Jersey explosion victims formally identified
Nine people killed after an explosion in a block of flats in Jersey have been confirmed as those thought to be missing.
The three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, in St Helier, collapsed on 10 December.
Jersey police said the nine missing residents have been formally identified after post-mortem examinations were completed.
An investigation into the blast is ongoing and a cordon remains in place.
Ken Ralph, 72, Jane Ralph, 71, Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu de Almeida, 67, Louise de Almeida, 64, Derek Ellis, 61, Sylvia Ellis, 73, and Billy Marsden, 63, were previously named by police.
A statement from the force said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends affected by this tragedy. They continue to receive support from specially trained officers."
Inquests into the deaths are expected to open on 30 December and be adjourned while the police investigation continues.
