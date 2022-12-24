Jersey dog owners reminded to buy dog licence
- Published
Dog owners in Jersey are being reminded they must purchase a dog licence by 31 January 2023.
The Comité des Connétables said a licence must be purchased for every dog over six months old, but it does not apply to guide dogs.
The licence lasts for one year and costs £10 for each dog and if the fee is not paid owners will be charged double or face proceedings.
Licences are available from parish halls as well as parish websites.
Chairman of the Comité des Connétables Mike Jackson said: "We would also remind dog owners that the law requires a dog, when on a highway or in a public place, to wear a collar with the owner's contact details.
"It is not sufficient to have only a microchip or identity number."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.