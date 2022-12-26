Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
- Published
A 10th person has died following the explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month.
Kathleen McGinness, 73, who lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats, passed away on Christmas Day, police said.
Her family confirmed she had been taken to hospital after the blast at Pier Road, in St Helier, on 10 December.
Jersey Police said her family were being supported by specially trained officers.
The nine other victims were Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.
Chief of the States of Jersey Police Robin Smith said his thoughts were with the families.
"This incident has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved and I would like to praise the families for their stoicism in the face of such tragic circumstances.
"The island is rightly behind them and on-hand to support, but first and foremost we are there together to give them their privacy and time to grieve."