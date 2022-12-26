Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified

Composite image of the crew of L'Ecume IIPorts of Jersey
Micheal Michieli, Jervis Ramirez Baligat and Larry Simyunn were aboard the L'Ecume II when it sank

Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen.

Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December.

A search and recovery operation for the boat's missing skipper, Micheal Michieli, continues.

Jersey Police said its "thoughts continue to be with the families and friends affected by this tragedy".

A team is searching inside the wreck and the surrounding seabed, with a exclusion zone remaining around the area.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story