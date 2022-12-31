The next steps for Jersey's politicians
Jersey's Council of Ministers will begin 2023 with an enhanced level of control over the island's future, following the approval in December of its first budget.
Despite entering office in July, ministers have thus far been bound by certain financial decisions made under the previous government.
The turn of the year will therefore mark the next step in a new phase for local politics, which began with the general election on 22 June 2022.
In a day of change, 21 new States Members were elected, while the then Chief Minister, John Le Fondre, was one of a number of high-profile politicians to lose their seats.
The new Assembly went on to select the island's first female leader, Kristina Moore.
She and her Council of Ministers later did most - although not all - of the things they said they would do within their first 100 days in power.
Among those initial commitments was a pledge to review the plans for Jersey's new hospital, which had received planning approval in May.
Despite concern from some medical professionals, ministers concluded the plans for Overdale should be scrapped, in favour of building health facilities across multiple sites.
The States Assembly will be asked to formally change course in early 2023.
But external events have also provided challenges for Jersey's politicians.
As islanders gathered in the Royal Square in solidarity with Ukraine, the government donated £1m to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, and hundreds of millions of pounds of assets linked to Russia were frozen.
Later in the year, the States Assembly agreed a £56m mini-budget aimed at helping islanders with rising living costs, as the global economic situation caused inflation to hit a 32-year high.
Following the death of the Queen, planned political proceedings were paused, while senior States Members were invited to Westminster Hall to view Her Majesty lying in state.
Politicians also paid tribute to colleagues, including Sadie Le Sueur Rennard and Sarah Ferguson, who died in 2022 as well as to the victims of the Haut Du Monts explosion and three fisherman lost at sea.
Meanwhile, census figures confirmed Jersey's population was lower than had been expected, while a report found both strengths and weaknesses in ministers' response to the covid pandemic.
The new government also attempted to strengthen relationships with France following post-Brexit turbulence.
Over the course of 2022, the States Assembly made a number of significant decisions, including approving the Bridging Island Plan - which dictates how land can be used - and earmarking funding for free GP appointments for children.
But a number of big votes lie ahead: not least on legalising assisted dying, tackling the housing crisis, and establishing a plan to manage the island's population and staffing issues.
