Island lifeboats help rescue French fishing boat
Rescue teams from Jersey and Guernsey were called to help save a French fishing vessel late on Tuesday evening.
The Jersey RNLI all-weather lifeboat was deployed at about 21:00 GMT to assist a 20m (65ft) boat taking on water off Jersey's north west coast.
A French helicopter, the Guernsey RNLI and the Ports of Jersey (POJ) tug vessel were also in attendance.
The Guernsey lifeboat towed the French vessel until POJ took over, and the Jersey lifeboat standing down at 02:00.
