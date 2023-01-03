Exhibition showcases Jersey Design Awards winners
- Published
An exhibition showcasing the winners of the Jersey Design Awards is due to be held for the first time.
The awards recognise work that has contributed positively to the built environment of the island.
Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf said he was "keen to encourage public engagement and debate about high quality design".
The free exhibition featuring winners from 2022 opens at Jersey Museum's Link Gallery on Wednesday.
The Jersey Architecture Commission judged the entries in July and awarded the winners in September 2022.
In the exhibition each entry will be displayed with reasons behind the design and any special considerations that informed the project.
Mr Renouf said: "The Jersey Architecture Design Awards are a chance to recognise and celebrate good, innovative architecture and design locally.
"I am keen to encourage public engagement and debate about high quality design and what it can contribute to improving our shared environment."
The exhibition is due to run until 31 January.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.