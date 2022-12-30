'Weaknesses' in governance of Jersey independent bodies
There are "weaknesses" that "compromise the governance and accountability" of independent bodies, according to Jersey's public affairs watchdog.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) said there were "opportunities" to increase accountability and strengthen independence.
The C&AG, Lynn Pamment, looked at 16 independent entities established by the States of Jersey.
She made a series of recommendations to the States of Jersey to take forward.
In the report Ms Pamment said accountability could be increased by "specifying requirements in respect of annual reports" and "strengthening requirements" regarding internal and external audits.
She said independence could be strengthened through measures such as looking at the differences in arrangements for the appointments and removal of members.
'Fragmented'
Ms Pamment also highlighted the possibility of "adopting clear principles to underpin the funding mechanisms in place" and "including protections from inappropriate pressures on their budgets from the Government of Jersey".
She said there was an opportunity to review and consolidate the support services used by many independent bodies by looking at ways of reducing "duplication and inefficiency" and sharing services and accommodation where possible.
Ms Pamment said: "Current arrangements for the governance and accountability of independent bodies and office holders are fragmented.
"In some instances there are identifiable weaknesses in arrangements that compromise the governance and accountability of independent bodies and office holders."
Ms Pamment examined the governance and accountability arrangements of the following organisations: Charity Commissioner, Children's Commissioner for Jersey, Competition Regulatory Authority, Comptroller and Auditor General, Data Protection Authority, Director of Civil Aviation, Financial Services Commission, Gambling Commission, Independent Prison Monitoring Board, Jersey Appointments Commission, Jersey Care Commission, Office of the Financial Services, Official Analyst, Police Authority, Police Complaints Authority and the Statistics User Group.
