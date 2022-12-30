New Year Honours 2023: Brain tumour charity founder appointed MBE
A woman whose "lonely" recovery from a brain tumour inspired her to start a charity for other patients is among three islanders to be appointed an MBE in the New Year Honours list.
Sue May, founder of the Jersey Brain Tumour Charity, was honoured for services to the community.
Ms May started the charity a decade ago after recovering from major surgery at home with two small children.
The charity offers emotional and counselling support for patients.
It relies on volunteers as the "lifeblood" of the operation, said Ms May, who hopes the honour will raise awareness of their work.
Sara McIntosh, founder and chairperson of Jersey Action Against Rape (JAR), was appointed an MBE for services to the community, which she described as a "huge honour".
Ms McIntosh said clients had told them the support and counselling they received from the charity was "life-changing".
'Not alone'
She added: "I want survivors to know they are not alone, they are being heard."
Anthony Allchurch, chairman of the Jersey Fairtrade Island Group and the Rotary Club of Jersey, received a British Empire Medal for services to the community.
Mr Allchurch, whose work has included raising funds for the fight against polio and being an advocate for peace, said he was "thrilled" to receive the honour and paid tribute to his wife for her support.
He said efforts to build Jersey's fairtrade status were a "constant challenge" and, in reference to global warning, said he now wanted to be "part of the battle to save the planet".
