Hotter summers could cause damage in Jersey
Environmentalists say the balance of nature could be damaged if the island continues to see hot summers.
Weather experts confirmed Jersey recorded its hottest year on record in 2022, leading to a shortage of water and a hosepipe ban.
In the same year, Jersey Heritage said its sites were at threat due to coastal erosion and climate change.
Chief Met officer Paul Aked said islanders should be prepared for similar forecasts in the future.
He said: "It was very hot and something we hadn't experienced before, we were working very closely with our emergency planning colleagues, people from health, education and various people who have to make decisions when the weather is extreme."
Jersey beekeeper and wildlife expert Bob Hogge said the hot weather had affected the seasons.
He said: "Things just don't quite work as they should do if the calendar was working properly and of course everything has to be flexible, it wasn't just a drought here, it was a drought across Europe, and everything was affected.
"Summer was... a very dry summer and that affects everything, the leaves on the trees turned brown much earlier this year."
