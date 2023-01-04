Jersey explosion: Hundreds of lines of inquiry pursued
Almost 350 lines of inquiry are being pursued after 10 people died following an explosion in a block of flats in Jersey, police say.
The three-storey Haut du Mont residential block in St Helier collapsed on 10 December.
Det Supt Alison Fossey said experts would continue to work at the site of the Pier Road explosion for at least another two weeks.
She thanked islanders for their "continued support".
She said: "To date, 332 exhibits have been seized, with 344 lines of inquiry being pursued and 88 statements taken.
"Islanders can be assured that, as we near the one-month anniversary of the disaster, our efforts remain focused on doing the best for the grieving relatives and the displaced residents.
"Family liaison officers are supporting the bereaved families and community police are meeting regularly with the displaced residents.
"Once risk assessments are made this week, the removal of further belongings from Haut du Mont will take place, allowing more comfort and continuity for those displaced."
She added there would be "more activity on the site in the coming days as the Health and Safety Inspectorate and States of Jersey Police continue forensic excavations in order to find out the cause of the explosion".
The identities of the 10 people killed in the explosion were confirmed following post-mortem examinations.
They were: Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71, Billy Marsden, 63, and 73-year-old Kathleen McGinness.
