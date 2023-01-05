Unwell children in Jersey 'should be kept off school'
Parents of children who are unwell are being reminded by health bosses to keep them off school.
Public Health said children should not attend if they felt unwell.
It said parents should look out for symptoms of seasonal illnesses, including scarlet fever, flu and Covid-19, and ensure children only returned to school when they had recovered.
Any child that tested positive for Covid should stay off school for a minimum of five days and be symptom-free for an additional 48 hours before returning, health bosses said.
Parents who thought they or their child may have scarlet fever should contact their GP as soon as possible, stay at home for at least 24 hours after starting antibiotic treatment and ensure they take the full course of antibiotics.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of public health, said there had been "a rise in the number of seasonal illnesses this winter".
He said: "Winter is a season in which these illnesses thrive, so I urge anyone who hasn't yet had their flu or Covid vaccines to book an appointment.
"Let's spread warmth, not illness this winter."
