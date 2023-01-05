Officer appointed to investigate Jersey fishing boat sinking
A senior officer has been appointed to investigate the sinking last month of a boat with three crew on board, Jersey Police have confirmed.
L'Ecume II sank after it was in collision with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December.
Two bodies were found, and search and recovery operation for its missing skipper continues.
An independent investigation has begun to establish any "criminal culpability", police said.
Andy Shearwood, a former senior detective at Thames Valley Police, has been appointed to work on the investigation, named Operation Nectar.
He will be supported by Det Insp Christina Maclennan, former Head of the Criminal Investigation Department at the States of Jersey Police.
This is one of two investigations that are currently under way into the sinking, which happened after the L'Ecume II was involved in the collision with the Commodore Goodwill, operated by Condor Ferries.
A maritime safety investigation is also looking into how to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.
The bodies of Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, the crewmen on board, were found on 15 December.
The search for missing skipper Michael Michieli will continue, the government has said.
Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel said the next steps in the search were being considered.
