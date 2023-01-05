Jersey archives previously unavailable released to public
Archive records, some which have been closed for 100 years, have been opened to the public.
The documents were released by Jersey Heritage under the Freedom of Information Law.
It said the records "shine a light" on how the General Hospital was run, crime and punishment and the impact of the Occupation.
Director of Archives and Collections Linda Romeril said the archives highlighted changing Jersey history.
"It is always fascinating to see the changes in our lives that have occurred over the past 100 years," she said.
"The records released this year show the dual role of the General Hospital as a place for those with medical needs and as a poor house, the different types of crimes that were committed in Jersey in the early 1920s and the impact of the rise of Nazi Germany on Island policies."
Many of the records date from 1922, which is when the States of Jersey discussed the increase in unemployment among demobilised soldiers and the transfer of Elizabeth Castle from the Crown to the States.
Other archives include recorded crimes, such as Harold Lamerton, who was arrested and charged with climbing over the rails into Jersey Hospital, entering an isolation ward with criminal intent and stealing a cup of Bovril.
