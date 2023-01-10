Jersey remembers explosion victims one month on

Scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, JerseyPA Media
The police and health and safety investigations are continuing

One month since an explosion at a block of flats resulted in the deaths of 10 people, Jersey's chief minister has thanked islanders for their community spirit in responding to the tragedy.

Haut du Mont flats, a three-storey building in St Helier, collapsed on 10 December.

The government said police and health and safety investigations were ongoing.

Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said the explosion "shocked islanders and people around the world".

Family Handout
Top row, left to right: Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Romeu and Louise de Almeida. Bottom row, left to right: Raymond Brown, Billy Marsden and Peter Bowler

She said: "Today we mark one month since the tragic incident at Haut du Mont on Pier Road, which led to the deaths of 10 people.

"It devastated the families and friends of those who lost their lives, as well as displacing a number of islanders from their homes in the surrounding area.

"This incident shocked islanders and people around the world. My thoughts remain with everyone impacted."

Family Handout
Ken and Jane Ralph died in the explosion

Alcino Viera, who worked in a hotel with explosion victim Billy Marsden, said: "He started at 05:00 in the morning, and he was here every day at 05:00, he never missed a trick, he was always here.

"He used to get on with everyone so, so well, at the moment we're all gobsmacked."

Family Handout
Kathleen McGinness lived in a building adjacent to Haut du Mont flats, and died on Christmas Day

Ms Moore said islanders had come together to help those impacted by the incident.

She said: "It is through difficult times, such as these, that we see the generosity and strength of community spirit that is a hallmark of our island.

"We have been overwhelmed by the way that businesses, individuals and community groups have come together to help, in whatever way they can."

The government said Andium Homes, owner of Haut du Mont flats, and the force were supporting those impacted with the "support that they need".

Ms Moore added: "I want to offer my sincere thanks to everyone who has provided their support to those touched by this tragedy, ensuring they get the help they need during this difficult time."

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.