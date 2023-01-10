Jersey farmers could cut cow exports to UK to boost stock
Farmers could reduce the number of cows they export to the UK to help rebuild the dairy herd at Woodlands Farm.
More than 100 cows at the farm - about 5% of the island's total herd - fell ill and died in December.
The cause of the cows' deaths is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing.
Philip Le Maistre, chairman of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board, said farmers were "devastated" by what happened.
But he said the sector was rallying behind Woodlands by developing a plan to replace some of the animals that have been lost.
The island has previously exported surplus cows to the UK.
"We don't have to do that - we can keep those," Mr Le Maistre said.
"I've been amazed... I've spoken to nearly everybody now and everybody is willing to do their bit to help."
About 33,000 litres of milk collected from across the island last month was disposed of as a precaution after the deaths.
Mr Le Maistre said there was currently no problem with milk supplies in the local market.
