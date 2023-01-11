Jersey civil servants accept 7.9% pay offer
- Published
Jersey's civil servants have voted to accept a 7.9% pay rise offer from the States.
The States Employment Board's offer for 2023 means staff will receive increased pay in their January salaries.
The offer was accepted by members following negotiations between the board and civil service unions Prospect and Unite.
A review of terms and conditions to support recruitment and retention was also part of the offer.
In a joint statement, the three parties said civil service pay awards needed to strike a balance between protecting public finances and recognising the importance of public sector workers.
"It is recognised by all parties involved that these are testing times with double-digit inflation, impacting particularly on housing and food costs," the statement said.
"This agreement will allow staff to receive the new pay levels in their January salaries, which is particularly welcoming in these tough financial times and allows staff to concentrate on their roles delivering services to the island's population."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.