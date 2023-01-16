Strong winds blow down trees and scatter bins in islands
- Published
Strong winds have blown down trees in Jersey and Guernsey overnight.
The States of Jersey Police said on social media that they had received reports of trees down around the island after very high winds.
Honorary police and other workers have been out trying to clear up problems after winds got up to force seven (31-38 mph, 50-60 km/h) overnight.
In Guernsey, trees were also blown down, including in St Sampson, and the newspaper boat sailing was cancelled.
Guernsey Port Control said the Channel Chieftain V's sailing from Jersey was cancelled after an attempt to set off.
In Jersey, police said that a "number of trees" were down along La Route du Maufan, as well as trees completely blocking Mont a la Brune, Mont de la Pulente and Rue du Trot.
Bins blew into roads, particularly on the south coast, officers added.
Les Quennevais Sport Centre has been closed because of damage to its roof.
Centre bosses said the building had been closed for safety reasons, that the fire service was assisting, and "members of the public are asked to please stay away".
Several buses in Jersey have also been diverted from their usual routes because of problems on the roads caused by the weather.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.