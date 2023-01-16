Battle of Flowers change event days for first time
- Published
The Battle of Flowers is set to change its event days for the first time in 121 years.
The Jersey event, which usually takes place on a Thursday afternoon and Friday evening, will now take place on a Friday and a Saturday instead.
Organisers said the changes had been made in response to feedback from spectators and exhibitors.
Russell Labey, chairman of the Battle of Flowers Board, said it would make the event more inclusive.
The Grand Day Parade will take place at 18:00 BST on Friday 11 August and the Moonlight Parade will begin at 21:00 on Saturday 12 August.
Mr Labey said: "Following this year's parades we actively engaged with our battle community, including exhibitors to consider new ideas and suggestions, and were delighted with the positive feedback we received.
He said by holding the two parades over a weekend it would "allow more people the opportunity of attending".
Mr Labey added by moving the traditional floral parade to later in the day on the Friday, temperatures were "likely to be more favourable," and "more people may be encouraged to come along straight after work and join in the fun".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.