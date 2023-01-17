Flooding closes school and surrounding area
Flooding outside of a school in Jersey has caused it to close.
Fire and police officials are in attendance at Grands Vaux School in St Saviour.
The school and government has asked those with children at the school not to take them in until updates are given.
The government said: "The building is undamaged so it may be possible for students to attend school later today".
PC Henry Woolley said the school would be closed for the morning, "if not longer".
