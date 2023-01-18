Senator role will not return for next Jersey election
- Published
An attempt to bring back the role of the senator at the next general election has been rejected by Jersey's States Assembly.
The position was scrapped at the end of the last political term, under electoral reforms aimed at making the island's elections fairer and simpler.
The vote was called by former senator, Deputy Ian Gorst, following a promise in his 2022 manifesto.
Following a debate, the States Assembly voted 24-23 not to reinstate the role.
Deputy Gorst said people had raised the loss of the role with him "time and time again" while he was campaigning last summer.
"They felt that they were being disenfranchised by the removal of the island-wide mandate," he said.
"They felt that the office of senator was the most democratic and most accountable, and it gave islanders the greatest ability to shape their Assembly and government, and they wished to see it returned."
Deputy Gorst also said some islanders were unhappy that due to the electoral reforms, the total number of votes available to them had reduced.
As an example, at the 2018 election, residents in St John were able to cast 10 votes, compared with five votes in 2022.
'Quality of debates'
Other States members said the Assembly ought to focus on issues such as housing, the cost of living crisis and the health service rather than discussing electoral reforms.
Some speaking against the return of the senators also said the changes introduced in June 2022 had resulted in more competitive elections and a more diverse group of politicians.
"Members have perhaps noticed the impact on the Assembly from the loss of the senators has been seemingly minimal," said Constable Karen Shenton-Stone, the chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee.
"The quality of our debates, our reports, our propositions, our amendments, and so on, have not suffered.
"Likewise, members appear to be acutely aware of the local issues faced by their constituents, and there is a considerable need for this."
An independent report published in October 2022 said more needed to be done to broaden "diversity and inclusion" among voters and candidates in Jersey elections.
