Benches placed at Haut du Mont memorial site
- Published
Benches have been placed at a site in Jersey to mourn the victims of an explosion.
Ten islanders lost their lives following an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier in December.
Police have previously confirmed almost 350 lines of inquiry into the cause were being pursued into the incident.
The benches have been put at the Haut du Mont memorial site at Mount Bingham following requests from islanders wanting to pay their respects.
They were supplied by social enterprise Acorn Woodshack - a wood recycling workshop.
