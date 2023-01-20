Jersey woman, 88, takes on 50 bus journeys for charity
An 88-year-old woman is taking 50 bus journeys in January to raise money for charity.
Joni Hawel had wanted to take part in Dementia Jersey's 50-mile challenge which involves people walking or running that distance in January.
But instead of walking - as she uses a Zimmer frame - Mrs Hawel has opted to take 50 bus journeys.
Before taking on the challenge Mrs Hawel, who has dementia, had not taken a bus since the 1950s.
She said she loved going on the bus.
"I've been everywhere... it's exciting and I've got a bus pass now," she said.
Geraldine Esau, Mrs Hawel's friend, said: "Everyone talks to her on the bus. They are all interested in her.
"She can get a better view out of the window than in a car.
"She's having the time of her life actually and she thinks everyone should do it."
Susie Kelly, from Dementia Jersey, said: "I think it's amazing she wanted to do something for Dementia Jersey but was unable to walk the 50 miles.
"It just shows the way that people are able to support the charity and the challenge as well."
Last year the 50-mile challenge raised more than £25,000 for Dementia Jersey and more than 200 people are taking part this year.
