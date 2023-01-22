Jersey's first Lunar New Year festival gets under way
- Published
Related Topics
Jersey's first ever Lunar New Year festival starts on Sunday with an afternoon ceremony.
Events are being held to mark the start of the Chinese Year of the Rabbit until Sunday 5 February.
The opening ceremony is taking place at Central Market in St Helier until 16:00 (GMT), and will include a dragon and lion dance, and an Asian food market.
Around 2,000 Jersey residents originate from Asian nations where Lunar New Year is celebrated, the government said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.