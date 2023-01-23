Tennis club closed following floods in Jersey
A Jersey tennis club does not know when it will reopen following extensive damage from flash flooding.
People had to leave their homes in St Saviour and Grands Vaux School was closed to students due to extensive flooding in St Saviour.
The Caesarean Tennis club in Grands Vaux was also flooded when a reservoir spilled over, ruining its courts and its clubhouse, staff said.
Manager Jonathan Rubber said most of it would have to be replaced.
"[Our] forecourt bubble, which we put up for winter tennis, is completely destroyed; our four Astro courts, which are all year-round courts, are also completely flooded and are not fit for purpose at all and will inevitably have to be replaced ... we're still dealing with getting rid of the dirt and cleaning up," he said.
Mr Rubber said about 700 members had been left with nowhere to play and coaches left without an income.
He said: "While we're not operational, they're not earning any money whatsoever.
"It's a very unfortunate circumstance and, for these people, it's deeply concerning; for the business itself, the same scenario.
"It is extremely important we're able to get operational as soon as possible, but the challenge in front of us is quite considerable."
