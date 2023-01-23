Man 'hit by van' and 'punched' by pedestrian in Jersey
A man was hit by a van and then assaulted by a pedestrian dressed in tweed, police have said.
The man was hit by a white van, which failed to stop, at the bottom of St Saviour's Hill, in Jersey, at about 01:50 GMT on Sunday.
The vehicle was described as a "small caddy style van".
States of Jersey Police said the man was then assaulted by a pedestrian. The force has appealed for witnesses.
Police said: "The man was not seriously hurt [in the crash] but whilst lying on the road a pedestrian walked past him and after an exchange of words the pedestrian then punched the man several times, causing minor injuries to his face."
The pedestrian has been described as in his 40s, approximately 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall with short brown hair and dressed in tweed.
