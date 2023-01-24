Aerial photos of Jersey feature on new stamps
- Published
Eight aerial photographs of Jersey are to feature on a new set of stamps.
Due to be issued on Saturday, the designs are the second in Jersey Post's "Jersey from the Air" series.
Jersey Post said the drone-captured photographs show the island from a "unique and often surprising perspective".
The stamps include Bouley Bay Hill in Trinity, Grosnez Castle in St Ouen, Faldouët Dolmen in St Martin and Manor Farm in St Ouen.
They were captured by photographer Marc Le Cornu.
The first Jersey stamps featuring His Majesty King Charles III's royal cypher were issued earlier in January.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.